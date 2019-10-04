Trial set for Alabama trucker charged in teens’ slayings

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a February trial date for an Alabama trucker and part-time preacher charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teenage girls two decades ago.

The Dothan Eagle reports that a Dale County judge has set Feb. 3 as the opening day of Coley McCraney’s trial on capital murder charges.

McCraney was arrested in March for the shooting deaths of two 17-year-olds, J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. Their bodies were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

Police say they identified McCraney as a suspect after using genetic genealogy techniques on crime scene DNA. They say subsequent testing indicated McCraney’s DNA was a match.

McCraney’s wife and his attorneys say he is innocent.

A hearing is set for Monday in the case.

