Six death penalty cases pending in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Six potential death penalty cases await their day in court in Madison County.

At least half of them are to go before a judge in the next 12 months, but prosecutors say the time needed to prepare for those will push other death penalty cases down the road.

It's been more than four years since prosecutors say a married couple murdered five people, including a 9-month-pregnant woman, and set their New Market home on fire.

Christopher Henderson and Rhonda Carlson will be tried separately.

Henderson's trial, which is expected to last three weeks, is set to begin June 8, 2020. Henderson was also married, at the same time, to the pregnant victim in the case, Kristen Henderson.

Carlson is set to go on trial on October 19, 2020. The state is requesting the death penalty for both defendants.

The first death penalty case on the 2020 calendar involves Warren Hardy. He is charged with killing 72-year-old Kathleen Lundy, of Huntsville, during a crime spree.

The Huntsville Police Department said the crime spree included an attempted kidnapping and a carjacking before Hardy approached Lundy outside her home.

“He walks up and asks for the keys and then shot her and killed her before taking off in her car,” Huntsville Police Department Lt. Michael Johnson said in August 2016.

Hardy is set to go on trial on April 6, 2020.

Tim Gann, chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney’s office told a judge last week that the caseload means the trial for two other defendants facing a possible death sentence will have to wait.

Israel Palomino and Yoni Aguilar, aren't likely to go to trial until late 2020.

The two men are accused of killing Oralia Lopez and beheading her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mariah Lopez. And investigators say the case has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel.

Another death penalty case awaiting a trial date in Madison County is against Otis Mayes. He's charged with killing two women in Five Points in September 2017.

Mayes doesn't yet have a trial date.