Pedestrian killed overnight in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A person was killed by a truck early Friday morningĀ in Decatur.

Decatur police said the person was standing in the inside southbound lane of Highway 31 south of Hospitality Park when a truck hit the person around 12:25 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the person’s name.