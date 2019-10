× Pedestrian injured in wreck on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian on Memorial Parkway near Cook Avenue.

Huntsville police have blocked the northbound lanes on Memorial Parkway while emergency crews work the scene.

Emergency crews took one person to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

