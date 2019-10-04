North Alabama hits record energy demands for October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first three days of October have been really hot and really dry, you know that. What you might not know is that North Alabama has hit record demands for the history of the month of October.

The first three days of October are ranked second, third, and fourth for the most power demand the Tennessee Valley has ever seen. The top-ranking day still stands for a date in October 2007.

What this all means is air conditioners are turned to full power and everyone's using a lot of energy.

"Twenty-eight thousand megawatts, we've been a little over that the first three days of October. What that really means is we've had enough power generated in the Tennessee Valley yesterday to power New York City two and a half times," said TVA Spokesperson Malinda Hunter.

For reference, the average household uses just under 1,000 kilowatts per day. TVA said the peak demand is usually in the afternoon when everyone is typically getting home from work.

TVA recommends you conserve energy by keeping curtains and windows closed, wait to use heat-producing appliances in and outside your home, and don't leave appliances plugged in when you're not in the house.