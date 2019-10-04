New partnership seeks to put more doctors in rural Tennessee

Posted 5:39 am, October 4, 2019, by

Doctor hold syringe prepare for injection,Epidural analgesia,Epidural nerve block, spinal block,Health care concept.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a newly solidified partnership between Middle Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College will help address the state’s doctor shortage in rural areas.

Gov. Bill Lee joined other top state leaders on Thursday to announce that six MTSU freshmen students have been selected as the first participants in a state-subsidized fast track from undergraduate to medical school. The partnership was first announced in 2017.

Students will receive state-subsidized tuition and then commit to a two-year residency in a rural part of Tennessee. The students will attend three years of pre-med school at MTSU and then four years of medical school training at Meharry.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee says he appreciates the state funding for the first six students and hopes to later expand the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.