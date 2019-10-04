Madison County students take part in National Manufacturing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - October 4 is National Manufacturing Day, and a group of Madison County High School students got to take a trip to Dynectics to celebrate.

The students had the chance to tour the Gilbert Advanced Manufacturing Facility. There they were able to observe the assembly of printed circuit boards, go into the electronics lab, and see examples of commercial products like Dynetics ground aware radar surveillance system.

"We think it's important to bring high school students in because it helps them to connect what they are learning with what they will be doing in the future," said Johnny Hinshaw, Manager of Hardware Solutions Department. "It also helps them to get an appreciation for the advanced training they would need."

In addition to the tour at Dynetics, the students got a chance to tour the PPG facility after lunch.