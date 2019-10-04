Local artist unveils galactic mural in Downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A brand new out-of-this-world mural has landed on the face of a building in downtown Huntsville. You can now get lost in space just by traveling to the corner of Holmes Avenue and Washington Street.

The mural was just completed this week, and the artist, Jessie Andrews, said the design was conceived nearly a year ago. She's been publicly sharing her art in Huntsville for over two years. She's spent the past half-year cutting, welding, and painting the planets and preparing the mural to be scattered across social media accounts far and wide.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. and Arts Huntsville constantly work to make Downtown Huntsville a more visual experience for locals and visitors alike.

"Once a mural is seen, people want to come out and take a picture, then not only do they want to take a picture and post it, they want to explore other aspects of downtown, other parts of downtown," said Hayley Sanders with Downtown Huntsville Inc.

The organizations presented Jessie was presented with the biggest blank canvas of her life.

"'What do you see here, what do you want to create?' she said they asked. "Which is the best thing any artist could possibly hear. And I just wanted to create a wild galaxy."

A digital rendering of Jessie's vision was projected onto the wall, it was approved, and then materials started coming together. She got help cutting and welding the planets from Drop Metal in Huntsville.

"My hopes are that it will just bring more people out to this part of town so they can walk around and enjoy how beautiful it is, and secondly, that they will be surprised by it and it will make them happy," Jessie said.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. And Arts Huntsville plan to have an official unveiling of several new art projects downtown by the end of the month.