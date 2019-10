× Limestone County deputies searching for 3 men after armed robbery

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County deputies are searching for three men after an armed robbery in Tanner Friday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at PT Welding & Trailer Sales. Deputies are searching for a brown Ford Focus last seen northbound on Harris Station toward Lucas Ferry.

Deputies said one of the men wore a black shirt with white stripes.

UPDATE: the earlier detainee is no longer a suspect. Investigators had a vehicle towed that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, found on Laughmiller Rd unoccupied. That vehicle was stolen. https://t.co/1PgKKxeVdA — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 4, 2019