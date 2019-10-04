× Huntsville Police search for man connected to juvenile sex abuse case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with a juvenile sex abuse case.

Huntsville Police say the man is white, in his 50s-60s in age, he is bald on the top with grey hair on the side of his head, and has blue eyes.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the vehicle the offender was driving, a white Ford C-Max Hybrid with an unknown tag.

If you can help police identify this person, call (256)327-3808