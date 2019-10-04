Huntsville Animal Services offering fee waive adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering a fee waive adoption special for adult dogs and cats.

The adoption special runs from October 4 through October 12.

Exceptions may apply on some pets.

The shelter has taken in 82 animals throughout the week, most being adult dogs.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3782 or visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal  or Facebook.

