HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week: Austin vs Sparkman

Region play in the Tennessee Valley is back and we've got a battle of the undefeateds taking place here tonight between Sparkman and Austin.

Our HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week is a Class 7A Region 4 tilt between the 5-0 Senators and the 5-0 Black Bears.

You can call it the Laron White effect for Sparkman as he took over in 2017, inheriting a program that hadn't been to the postseason in 11 years. In his first year, he took the sens to the playoffs. Now entering year three, he's looking to take them back and these kids have bought in this Sparkman defense is holding its opponents to just 13.6 points per game.

As for Austin, since taking over in 2010 there have been more ups than downs for head coach Jeremy Perkins. Two region titles and four winning seasons in a row looking to keep the ball rolling in 2019. The Black Bears rely heavily on their run game, Tybo Williams and Jevon Jackson have combined for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We spoke to both coaches ahead of the game.

"We're excited about the opportunity got a lot of respect for coach White and the job he does at Sparkman a really good football team and we're going to be required to play our best to win tonight," said Austin coach Jeremy Perkins. "We've got to keep our emotions in check play level headed execute our offense execute our defense tackle them we'll protect the football."

"When we get on the field and practice at the same time we do the same thing every week and go out there and put a gameplan together," said Sparkman coach Laron White. "Practice hard all week and get ready for a ballgame. So as far as the kids, we've been trying to keep them under control, keep them calm don`t get too high don`t get too low and just go to work."