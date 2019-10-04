× Decatur man charged with trafficking meth, crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is facing meth and cocaine trafficking charges after police said they saw him making drug deals.

Bradley Dion Puckett, 21, was arrested Thursday.

Decatur police said they saw Puckett make multiple drug transactions and picked him up in an alley behind the 1000 block of 18th Avenue SE. When they contacted him, police said they found a large amount of crack cocaine and meth.

Puckett gave permission to search his home, police said, and they found more meth and $1,600 in cash inside.

Puckett also was charged with second-degree marijuana possession and jailed on bonds totaling $600,000.