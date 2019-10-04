Crews work to cleanup Lake Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL County, Ala. - People were out on Lake Guntersville participating in a lake cleanup Friday.

The cleanup is part of the Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, an adjunct off of Keep Alabama Beautiful.

After the crews ate breakfast at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge, they boarded boats and spend the afternoon pulling trash, invasive plants, and debris from the waterway.

"Just understanding that 80 percent of what's in the water was originally littered on land and then washed into the waterways. The Tennessee River so far is the most plastic polluted river so far studied to date. So that's what its gonna take to protect this river and make it the asset that we know it is. People have got to work together at all different levels," said Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Executive Director Kathleen Gibi.

You can do your part too in keeping our waters clear of debris and trash by not littering or participating in annual clean up days.