CHAR opens first Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - CHAR, a southern-style steakhouse based in Nashville opened its first Huntsville location on Bob Wallace Avenue, Friday.

Ben Brock, the owner of CHAR said it took about 2-years of planning and construction to open the restaurant.

Brock's ownership group decided to donate $1,000 from a recent soft opening to the Foodbank of North Alabama.

There are CHAR restaurants in Nashville, Jackson, Memphis, and now Huntsville. Brock said they are planning on building a second CHAR somewhere in the Huntsville area.

CHAR restaurants have live music daily from their piano bar.

Brock said CHAR is in Huntsville because residents asked for it.

"People kept asking. We have a restaurant in Brentwood. A lot of local people from Huntsville dined there and they constantly said please come look at Huntsville. And we finally did. I have three partners and we came over and fell in love with it. We felt it was the right time," said Brock.

Leaders from the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce expressed excitement at the ribbon-cutting and said more dining options lead to a better quality of life for residents.