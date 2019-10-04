Big water barriers will be in use at Madison Street Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Rain or shine, the Madison Street Festival will go on as planned.

Over ten thousand people are expected to pack historic downtown Madison Saturday, and the Madison Police Department has a new tool to help to keep all those people safe.

They're filling up twelve water barriers that hold two thousand pounds of water, each to block street access to vehicle traffic.

'We've had people get frustrated and move those sawhorse barriers. You're not going to be able to do that with these. These are really, really heavy and it takes front end loaders to be able to move them if they're full of water," said Captain John Stringer.

While it takes big equipment to move the water barriers, if there's an emergency, a city worker can quickly drain the barriers to let EMS crews get through.