DECATUR, Ala. - Bank Street Players presents "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman.

"Love, Loss, and What I Wore" is organized as a series of monologues and uses a rotating cast of five principal women, plus one 'wardrobe assistant.'

The subject matter includes women's relationships and clothing and at times the interaction of the two, using the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman's life.

Performances are scheduled for October 4-5, 11-12 at 7:00pm. There are also 2:00pm matinees on October 5 and October 12.

All shows will take place at Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church Street NE in Decatur.

Share an intimate, funny, and moving night of theater with six wonderful actresses, enjoy the atmosphere at a historic Decatur venue, and honor Breast Cancer Awareness month through your ticket purchase.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and proceeds from the show will benefit the UAB Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

General admission tickets are $15, available at the door or by calling 256-318-3265.

The cast includes Cathy Bell Altonji, Margaret Bibb, Kailey Burkhardt, Cherie Elise Evans, Colleen McNabb Samples, and Nina Soden. Director is Sam Marsh.

More information is available on the Bank Street Players website.