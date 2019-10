× Madison County Coroner: 1 dead in wreck on Old Big Cove Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One person is dead after a wreck on Old Big Cove Road Friday according to the Madison County coroner’s office.

The wreck happened after 4 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shut down Big Cove Road from Green Mountain Road to Old Highway 431. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information, be sure to bookmark this story for updates.