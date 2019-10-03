Whitesburg Christian Academy 5th and 6th Grade Kidcam!

Meet the Fifth and Sixth Grades from Whitesburg Christian Academy in Huntsville!

I visited with them on Thursday morning and found some fun and pretty sharp students! My favorite thing to do with this age group is to see if they're willing to say "I don't know" instead of making a wild guess. Part of learning science - especially with meteorology - is getting a firm hold on things that we simply don't know yet!

After a few curveballs, I think they got a little more comfortable with waiting for more information before formulating a firm answer.

There are some tough questions I pose through presentations like this such as "why do we need storms?" They picked up that pretty quickly! Everything in the atmosphere has a mission, and storms do two main things: bring balance and provide rain.

Thanks to Mrs. Varnon for inviting me to spend some time with some awesome students at WCA today!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

-Jason

