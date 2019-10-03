We did it again: 100ºF in Huntsville in October

There is no doubt, this is the hottest start to October on record in North Alabama and a lot of the surrounding area. Huntsville International Airport recorded the fifth 100ºF temperature of 2019 at 2:10 PM Thursday. That’s the record for the day, month and season.

We will know the actual ‘highest’ temperature later this afternoon for Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, and many other cities in the region.

There’s good news ahead! A slight drop in temperature takes us below records for Friday and Saturday, then a cold front actually brings RAIN and makes it feel like October early next week.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt