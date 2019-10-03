× TVA says September brought record-breaking power demands

THE TENNESSEE VALLEY – If you’ve looked at your power bill for September, you probably know that the power usage was high last month.

The usage was so high that the Tennessee Valley Authority says September was a record-breaker for power demands. The TVA says that because of the heat there were new load demand records, making last month’s power draw the highest for any September in TVA history.

We just wrapped up the second driest Sept on record – dating back to 1890. We had only 0.58 inches of rain Valley-wide for the month. We still have tributary water in storage, about 104% of normal, and we continue to meet minimum flow requirements for water quality and supply. pic.twitter.com/p1kCPcraeS — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) October 2, 2019

Al.com reports that TVA says the average daily peak load in September over 26,000 megawatts which is the highest daily peak load for any September. They say for 9 days load demand was more than 28,000 megawatts and that is the most days over that point in any September.

– Monday's peak power demand was 28,141 MW.

– We had 9 days in Sept. with demand over 28,000 MW – the most in TVA history.

– And for the month, the daily average peak load was 26,258 MW for all 30 days – this is the highest average peak load for any Sept. in TVA history. pic.twitter.com/v7nRpR7crb — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) October 1, 2019

The TVA is encouraging users to conserve power by turning thermostats up to 75-degrees and delay heat-producing appliances during peak demand between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Other ways to cool down and save some costs: grill outside, or use a microwave instead of a stovetop oven.