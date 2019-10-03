TVA says September brought record-breaking power demands
THE TENNESSEE VALLEY – If you’ve looked at your power bill for September, you probably know that the power usage was high last month.
The usage was so high that the Tennessee Valley Authority says September was a record-breaker for power demands. The TVA says that because of the heat there were new load demand records, making last month’s power draw the highest for any September in TVA history.
Al.com reports that TVA says the average daily peak load in September over 26,000 megawatts which is the highest daily peak load for any September. They say for 9 days load demand was more than 28,000 megawatts and that is the most days over that point in any September.
The TVA is encouraging users to conserve power by turning thermostats up to 75-degrees and delay heat-producing appliances during peak demand between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Other ways to cool down and save some costs: grill outside, or use a microwave instead of a stovetop oven.