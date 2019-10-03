× Texas authorities looking for missing baby who is believed to be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas. – Amarillo Police are looking for 3-month-old Jamila Franklin.

Franklin was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of North Hayes Street in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore.

Jamila is believed to possibly be in danger.

Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.