MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy in Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that Joseph Fitzgibbon has been missing since September 1.

Joseph has a known medical condition and does not have his medication.

If you have seen Joseph, contact the Memphis Police at (901) 528-2274 or call 1(800) TBI-FIND.