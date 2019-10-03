× Second man extradicted to Madison County in connection with murder of Hazel Green man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Grant Binford, 35, of Hazel Green.

Deputies responded to a home on Singletree Drive in February and found Binford with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries a few weeks later.

Gregory Harris, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested in Louisiana with the help of the US Marshal Service in March. He was extradited back to Madison County and was booked into the jail.

Recently US Marshals located a second suspect, Charles Varise, 29 of Huntsville. He was also extradited back to Madison County and booked into the jail.

Both men are charged with murder and the case remains under investigation.

“Our investigators never gave up on this case and used all available resources to find both suspects,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner in a statement. “Our partnership with the US Marshal Service through the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force proved to be a valuable tool in this case”.

