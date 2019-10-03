Mobile Police looking for missing senior

Leonard Edward Boltz Sr.

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department needs help locating Leonard Edward Boltz Sr.

Mr. Boltz is an 82-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a khaki polo in the area of Holcombe Avenue in Mobile, Alabama around 4:30pm on October 2, 2019.

There was a possible sighting of his vehicle heading east on Three Notch Road around 10:15pm on October 2.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Leonard Boltz Sr, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.

