Madison County school board narrows superintendent field to three candidates

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County school leaders narrowed their field of superintendent candidates to three on Thursday evening.

After two weeks of one on one interviews with five men vying for the superintendent's job, the Madison County school board chose Tim Guinn from Russellville and Allen Perkins from Madison County as its two top finalists.

"They went in and graded each one of the candidates in certain values," Madison County school board president Dave Weis said.

Weis said the next round of interviews will happen on October 17th.

"Somebody who's going to be a dynamic and expressive voice for our school system. And I have concerns with one of these candidates," Madison County school board Shere Rucker said.

Board members say when taking a closer look, they wanted to invite Anthony Buckner from Jackson County for a second interview as well.

"I understand bringing back three is a large number," Madison County school board member Angie Bates said. "But I don't see the harm in it."

"When we added them all together, we didn't have a unanimous vote for anyone of the two top candidates," Weis said.

The next superintendent will serve out the remainder of Matt Massey's term, which expires in 2022. Madison County school leaders say the position will pay between $155,000 and $160,000 a year.

"To purposefully market and let the public know this is happening so they have the opportunity to be here," Madison County school board member Angie Bates said.

Weis says they're asking Madison County neighbors to submit questions for the three men they can ask in two weeks. The board plans to make its choice on October 21st.

The interviews are open to the public, they'll happen on October 17th starting at 6:00 p.m.