Madison County Commission District 4 collects hazardous waste products

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The warnings of throwing out hazardous waste products are becoming more prevalent.

For the second time in less than a month, Huntsville Fire & Rescue was putting out a landfill fire Thursday morning. The landfill director says it's impossible to determine an exact cause, but officials say it could have been anything from an improperly disposed of lithium battery to warm coal.

Now, officials are reminding people to dispose of their lithium batteries properly to avoid a dangerous outcome.

"They could get wet and start a fire," says Andrew Wilson, a household hazardous waste operator. "Lithium and hydrogen react violently so it's important to keep all your lithium batteries and bring them to our facility would be the best thing to do with them."

Madison County Commission District 4 held a "Handle with Care Collection Day," on Thursday. It was a free, drive-thru event where people could drop off their hazardous waste products. They collected items such as paint, automotive products, lawn and garden poisons, household cleaners, old televisions and computers, medicine, along with batteries.

Wilson says they have community outreaches like "Handle with Care Collection Day" in every district within Madison County at least once a year.

If you miss an event, you can drop off items at the Huntsville Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

You can come to the facility, without an appointment, and just drive through. They will collect all of your items from your car and dispose of them correctly, all for free.

Items you can bring include paint, pesticides, motor oil, batteries, old electronics. A full list can be found on the SWDA website.

The facility is located at the very end of A Cleaner Way in Huntsville. A map to the facility can be found here.

It's open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.