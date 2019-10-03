× Limestone County authorities say man killed two people before killing himself

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities said they believe a man killed two people at a home Wednesday before then killing himself.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it appears Robert Earl Gilchrist III, 31, killed his mother, Jamie Lynn Phillips, 52, and Jerry Thomas Phillips, 48, before shooting himself inside the home on Black Road after a deputy arrived.

A Phillips family member called the sheriff’s office to make a welfare check at the home after they couldn’t contact either one of them, authorities said. The caller said she spoke to Gilchrist and he told her they didn’t want to speak with her, they said.

Gilchrist recently got out of prison in Tennessee and had been staying at the home, authorities said.