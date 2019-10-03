Juvenile shot at home in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A juvenile boy was shot at a home in Madison County on Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Huntsville police were called to the home on West River Landing Boulevard off Wall Triana Highway.

Our crews on the scene learned from responding officers the boy was shot in the head at the home. At this time, it is unclear who was holding the gun when it fired.

Officers interviewed witnesses and the adults in the home. So far, it doesn't appear that anyone's been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to the incident and took the boy's family to an undisclosed location.

The boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story, be sure to bookmark it for updates.