Justice sought in the Rogersville murder of Connie Ridgeway

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County murder remains unsolved. As the unfortunate anniversary approaches – tips on who may have killed Connie Ridgeway are few and far between. Detectives believe someone seeing this could break the case wide open.

Candles will soon light up the night in Rogersville. Family and friends of Ridgeway will observe four years since her life was taken. It was in October of 2015 when she was found dead inside her Meadowlands Apartment.

Up to this point, the State Bureau of Investigation has conducted several interviews, but no arrests have been made. Sources familiar with the case say they have had persons of interest, but no hard evidence.

Family members hold out hope someone will come forward with information. To assist with that, Governor Kay Ivey has issued a five-thousand-dollar reward for anyone who helps get an arrest.

A candlelight vigil for Connie Ridgeway will be held on October 12 at 4pm in Rogersville’s Heritage Park.

Help law enforcement bring someone to justice. Call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256)386-8685 right now to speak with an operator. Your tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.