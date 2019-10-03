× Huntsville City School board replacing chief financial officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City School Board of Education plans to vote on a recommendation to offer a temporary employment contract to James Brumley to serve as Finance Director and Interim Chief School Financial Officer, according to the board’s published agenda.

Records show the move is recommended by Superintendent Christie Finley.

It appears Brumley will replace CSFO Tina Hancock. Hancock was hired in February to replace Deputy Superintendent of Finance Bob Hagood. We’ve asked the Huntsville City Schools about Hancock’s job status and are awaiting a reply.

Her predecessor Hagood left shortly an accounting error under his leadership.

The vote is expected to take place during the school board’s work session Thursday at 5:30 p.m.