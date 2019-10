× Fire crews battle blaze at Huntsville landfill on Leeman Ferry Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews are battling a fire at the landfill on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue arrived just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is the second fire at this landfill within a month, the last fire was on Sept. 9th.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.