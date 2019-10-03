Drought Update: Severe Drought Expands – Parts of Jackson County Now *Extreme*

The drought expands across the Tennessee Valley. Parts of Jackson County are now under an extreme drought* with *severe drought* moving west. The severe drought now includes parts of northwest Madison, most of northern Limestone, and parts of Giles County. Here is the latest update for October 3rd.

Here is a look last week’s drought monitor with most of the area under a moderate drought with parts of Jackson County under a *severe drought*.

This is how they fare side by side:

Here is a look at your 2019 rainfall totals for Huntsville International. We started 2019 on the wet side, but quickly transitioned to multiple dry months including September with only 0.27″. That’s why it’s called a ‘flash drought’ because it happened so quickly. We have several dry months back to back over a short period of time.

Rain chances increase Sunday and Monday. It’s the best chance of rain we’ve had since August. Our total from those two days could eclipse our entire total from September.

WHNT News 19 Weather