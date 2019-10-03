× Decatur police: Man used Instagram to send, receive child porn

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a man with using Instagram to send and receive child pornography.

Decatur police arrested Victor Hugo Abrajan Thursday and charged him with dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Abrajan was sending and receiving child porn through the popular social network.

Investigators were able to identify the home where the Instagram account was being accessed and served a search warrant at the home.

Abrajan was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $10,000 bond.