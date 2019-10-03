Columbia High School hosts annual freshman career camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Giving students opportunities to learn about future careers is important. This week students at Columbia High School learned about various career fields during the school's annual freshman career camp.

Over 300 students spoke with industry professionals from across the city. At the camp, students could ask questions and receive guidance from representatives of 40 careers and companies.

"We started about three years ago so we're excited to see that this is the fourth time of us being able to do this event. We're bringing together all types of different careers from across the city so students can actually see in real life different professionals so maybe it may inspire them to do one of them," said Columbia High School Assistant Principal Terence Hayden.

The students received handouts with information and helpful tips about those career paths.