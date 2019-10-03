Cecil Ashburn Drive is on schedule to open two lanes by Oct. 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- City leaders in Huntsville say two lanes will be open on Cecil Ashburn Drive by October 31.

Phase I of the project will end with the opening of two lanes, one in each direction, by the end of the month. Phase II construction on the other two lanes will continue through next spring when four lanes total are expected to be completed.

The completion of Phase I is expected to relieve a lot of detour traffic around the city.

"You will be able to use Cecil Ashburn all the time, the lanes will be fully open during construction, but you'll need to slow down," said City Communications Director Kelly Schrimsher.

Huntsville city's engineering department says the contractor is now completing guardrails and finishing concrete work. According to the city, all in all, this project has been a huge success story.

"We have taken a two and a half year timeline and condensed it into under a year really," Schrimsher said.

As the end of the month and the completion of Phase I grows closer, the contractor will continue working till dark each day to complete transition areas and install traffic controls.

"The contractor has done a phenomenal job and is scheduled to open by October 31, which is actually a week ahead of schedule," Schrimsher noted.

When Cecil Ashburn does open its first two lanes drivers will be limited to driving 35 miles per hour as it will be an active construction zone through the completion of phase two in May 2020.

And in anticipation of those two lanes opening in a few weeks, resurfacing on Carl T Jones will be completed, as well as an additional turn lane added at the end of Four Mile Post Road and Whitesburg Drive.