Athens Utilities outage knocks out water pump in East Limestone

ATHENS, Ala. – An Athens Utilities outage has knocked out power to a water pump in East Limestone, according to a Facebook post from the News Courier.

According to the post, some Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority customers are either without water or could be soon.

CEO Daryl Williamson said the utility is working to bring in temporary pumps to restore service. Williamson asked that customers shut off their irrigation systems and cease all watering until the Burgreen water tank could be refilled.

Williamson did not know how many customers were affected but said the trouble spot ranges from Limestone Correctional Facility, north of U.S., down to Burgreen Road and County Line Road, south of U.S. 72.