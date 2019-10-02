× Watch The Valley’s CW shows online

On the go? Away from your TV? Now you can watch all your CW favorites online. Click here, find your show, and select an episode.

Are you interested in following your favorite CW character on social media? We have a full Social Directory here.

Near your TV but can’t get The Valley’s CW on antenna? Download the app on your television. The CW is available through ROKU, Chromecast, Android TV, AirPlay, Apple TV, XboxOne and Amazon Fire TV. You can also download the app on your mobile device.

Fall 2019 Season & Series Premiere Dates

October 7

Supergirl

Batwoman (All new series)

October 8

All American

Black Lightning

October 9

The Flash

October 10

Riverdale

Nancy Drew (All new series)

October 11

Legacies

Subernatural (Final Season)

October 12

Charmed

Dynasty

October 16

Arrow (Final Season)

Coming Soon