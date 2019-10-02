Watch The Valley’s CW shows online

On the go? Away from your TV? Now you can watch all your CW favorites online. Click here, find your show, and select an episode.

Near your TV but can’t get The Valley’s CW on antenna? Download the app on your television. The CW is available through ROKU, Chromecast, Android TV, AirPlay, Apple TV, XboxOne and Amazon Fire TV. You can also download the app on your mobile device.

Fall 2019 Season & Series Premiere Dates

October 7

  • Supergirl
  • Batwoman (All new series)

October 8

  • All American
  • Black Lightning

October 9

  • The Flash

October 10

  • Riverdale
  • Nancy Drew (All new series)

October 11

  • Legacies
  • Subernatural (Final Season)

October 12

  • Charmed
  • Dynasty

October 16

  • Arrow (Final Season)

Coming Soon

  • Katy Keene
