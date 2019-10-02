Visually impaired kids at Space Camp learning beyond everyday world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A group of students are working their way inside a new universe.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville is hosting 182 children from 12 countries and 25 states. This Space Camp is geared specifically toward visually impaired students. They've been learning about rockets and outer space for the past six days.

A student from Long Island, New York is going to remember her Space Camp experience.

"Even though we can't see, or we can see, but not very well, we have all the same opportunities that those kids would have," Grace Schafer said.

Coordinator Dan Oats says it's so important for visually-impaired children to get the same opportunities as any other child.

"The kids can come here and not worry about what a shuttle looks like or what a rocket looks like, they can build one, they can crawl inside the crew cabin, they can go inside the space station, so that gives them a real hands on experience that they need to get the concept," Oats said.

Space Camp graduation is Thursday night at 8 o'clock. They'll cross the stage at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.