× Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Muscle Shoals Trojans’ Logan Smothers

If you’ve been to a Muscle Shoals game this year, or seen highlights of the Trojans, then you probably know how good their quarterback is.

Logan Smothers has put up big numbers every week this season, and he did it again last week in the Trojan’s win over Florence. The Nebraska commit completed 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdown passes, plus he ran for 58 yards and another score on nine carries earning him the player of the week

Sport Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised Logan with the award at practice.

Logan said it was a “team effort. It was a great team win. I think it’s just a testament to this team and what we’ve done this year. We’re a family, we’re brothers, we’ve been together since middle school and being back here is a blessing. We’ve got a bond that’s pretty special. It’s just a testament to this team we’ve been together for a while and I’m just happy to be here but my linemen they do a great job every week and my skill players this is for them really.”

“He’s a guy that’s the complete package,” said coach Scott Basden. “He can throw it and run it and what he does well is read coverages well and it gets us a lot of good plays. Obviously, he’s a great athlete and a great guy you know all these kids grew up together and it’s like a family. And when he came back, they’re just really excited to have him back and ya know he does a great job.”