Three found dead at Limestone County home

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating three bodies found at a Limestone County home Wednesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was at a home in the 22000 block of Black Road around 11 a.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Stephen Young said deputies were called to the home at 10:34 a.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found three bodies in the home. One was found in a shed, one was in the garage and a third was in the house itself, Young said.

All of the bodies were adults, Young said, but no identities were released.

Authorities said they were questioning another person who was at the home.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday afternoon.

