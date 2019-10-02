× Troy University suspends Greek intake events

TROY, Ala. – Tuesday, Troy University suspended Greek intake events for all organizations.

In a statement, the university said the campus ban reflects the ongoing Delta Kappa Epsilon investigation into reports of hazing, as well as an investigation into the Sigma Chi fraternity, in which seven members of the organization now face disciplinary charges for hazing.

“As the investigation into reports of rules violations by Delta Kappa Epsilon continues, and following the conclusion of an investigation into Sigma Chi, Troy University has today suspended all new-member activities within fraternities at the Troy Campus, effective immediately. New-member activities include social functions and processes related to the intake of new members. The Dean of Student Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs will hold a series of mandatory meetings this week with the members of each fraternity to review the new-member process and reiterate policies regarding hazing and safety. Following these meetings, a decision will be made as to when the University will resume new-member operations.”

Dean of Students Herb Reeves said in the statement while the Greek system makes many positive contributions to the community, member organizations are held to high standards and expectations.