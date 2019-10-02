Trifecta of Records Set Today

With the temperature hitting 100° today at both Huntsville International Airport and Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals have set three records today.

First, this shatters the current record highs for October 2nd at both sites.This breaks the record set yesterday of the hottest October day on record. This is also the latest 100° on record for both of these locations, with records going as far back as 1894 in Huntsville and 1893 in Muscle Shoals. Thankfully, there is some cooler air on the way. Details on when we cool down can be found on our forecast discussion.