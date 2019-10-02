Superhero window washers surprise patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four superheroes took a break from fighting crime to fight grime and visit with some of their youngest fans Wednesday in Birmingham.

Batman, Superman, Spiderman and Captain America joined forces and stopped by Children’s of Alabama to say hello to superhero patients, family members and staff.

The superheroes were met with warm smiles and hand made signs from the patients as they hung outside the window for everyone’s enjoyment. One sign read, “Thank you for making my day brighter.”

The visit was made possible thanks to Sunlight Building Services, LLC, Hoar Construction, LLC and Books-A-Million.