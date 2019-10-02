Superhero window washers surprise patients at Children’s of Alabama

Posted 4:05 pm, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 2, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four superheroes took a break from fighting crime to fight grime and visit with some of their youngest fans Wednesday in Birmingham.

Batman, Superman, Spiderman and Captain America joined forces and stopped by Children’s of Alabama to say hello to superhero patients, family members and staff.

The superheroes were met with warm smiles and hand made signs from the patients as they hung outside the window for everyone’s enjoyment. One sign read, “Thank you for making my day brighter.”

The visit was made possible thanks to Sunlight Building Services, LLC, Hoar Construction, LLC and Books-A-Million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.