STARS Dancing for HEALS on October 24th at the VBC

Posted 10:21 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, October 2, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HEALS, INC. is getting ready for another star-studded event.

Started in 2007, “Stars Dancing for HEALS” features local community leaders dancing with ballroom instructors to raise funds for HEALS, which provides school-based medical, dental and optometry care to children living in poverty.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 6:00pm in the North Hall of the Von Braun Center.

Each star will collect donations (votes) and corporate sponsorships for HEALS to reach their individual fundraising goal of $20,000.

Every dollar donated to HEALS counts as one vote. The star who raises the most money (votes) for HEALS wins the `Top Champion for Children’ award.

The audience at the VBC will select one star as the `Crowd Favorite` with their votes on the night of the event.

This is the 13th annual event and you can vote online.

