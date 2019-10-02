Rep. Aderholt offers to replace local soldier’s stolen military medals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt reached out to help a local soldier get his stolen military medals replaced.

Matthew Causey was serving in Germany as a member of the Alabama National Guard when his military medals and documents were stolen. He says he came home to a photo of a mess of all his personal belongings.

"I've received a bronze star in Iraq, a bronze star in Afganistan, numerous medals throughout my career along with all my documents that I track my military career and kept up with throughout my 25 years of service," says Causey.

25 years of military service history was gone in an instant.

One day after Causey's story aired on WHNT News 19, the office of Rep. Aderholt reached out in an effort to replace the stolen medals and help Causey get a piece of his history back.

"Obviously, we couldn't get the stolen medals back, but there is a program through the Department of Defense where you can get the medals replaced," says Rep. Aderholt.

As for the original medals, Causey still hopes to find them no matter what it takes. "They are what was handed to me in a combat zone, they are what was given to me for my service," he says.

"I think those medals embody the sacrifice that they gave and its a tangible way that they can pass this down to their family," says Rep. Aderholt.

In the meantime, the replacement medals will continue to serve as a symbol of Causey's sacrifice for our country. "It's nice to see that they have some patriotism and the desire to take care of soldiers and they understand our loss and are willing to help out with that."

At last update, Causey was in the middle of filling out the required paperwork to get the process started.