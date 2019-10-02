× Madison Street Festival happening Oct. 5

MADISON, Ala. – The 2019 Madison Street Festival is this Saturday, October 5 from 9:00am-4:00pm.

Held the first Saturday in October in historic downtown, the festival is a celebration of the people, art, food and music that make Madison so special.

The Madison Street Festival attracts some 35,000 people annually, making it the city’s largest event.

It starts with a parade on Skate Park Drive at 9:00am. The parade route proceeds down Mill to Church Street, Front Street, and finally, Sullivan Street before disbanding at Madison Elementary School.

Other highlights include: Artists Alley, Crafters Cove, Student Art Tent, Car Show, Entertainment Area, Community Showcase, Children’s Area and Teen Zone

Leashed pets are welcome and as always there is no admission fee.

Free parking will be available at the Madison City Schools Football Stadium, located at 211 Celtic Drive. Shuttles will run throughout the day, dropping off at various festival points.

For more information, visit the Madison Street Festival website.

The Madison Street Festival supports community literacy programs and helps provide technical scholarships, as well as educational grants.