× Ivey makes first visit to NW Alabama following UAB procedure

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey is back circling the state and made her first appearance in northwest Alabama since a recent procedure to remove a cancerous tumor from her lung.

Greeted with a standing ovation, Governor Ivey looked right at home as she was welcomed by Russellville elementary and high school students. Her visit was to honor the elementary for being designated as a Bicentennial School of Excellence.

“It makes me very proud to see Russellville Elementary to make this such a high priority. This truly embodies the spirit of the Alabama Bicentennial,” Ivey said to the crowd.

Aids to the Governor say her “procedure” went well at UAB on September 20. Doctors found a “tiny, isolated malignancy” on her lung which was spotted during a routine exam. Ivey said shortly after the procedure that doctors placed markers to guide her radiation treatments.

The 74-year-old Republican Governor doesn’t seem to be missing a step following the outpatient procedure. She even paused for pictures with students following the ceremony as she left.

Governor Ivey nor her office have disclosed her exact diagnosis or stage of the malignant tumor. She has said doctors assured her that a full recovery is “very possible”.