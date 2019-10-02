Four area football players picked for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game squad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A roster including 26 players already committed to Division I-A schools have been selected to the 40-player Alabama All-Star Team that will face Mississippi in the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game December 14 at Hattiesburg on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The roster, comprised of current high school seniors, was announced Tuesday by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.  The annual contest is an event of the AHSADCA and the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The game was played in Mississippi for the first time in the series in 2015. The hosts are 2-0 at home and Alabama is 22-8 in its home games. The series was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile from 1988 to 2010; a second game in 2010 was held at Troy University’s Veterans Memorial Stadium and Cramton Bowl has hosted the All-Star Game six times, 2011-2014, 2016 and last year. Alabama is 22-10 overall.

“We hope the 40-man Alabama roster selected for this year’s game hosted by the AHSADCA will bring the Alabama-Mississippi Game Championship Trophy back (to Alabama),” Lee said.

Spain Park High School Coach Shawn Raney, is serving as the head coach for Alabama. The All-Star squad has 14 players that are currently committed to SEC with the Crimson Tide receiving verbal commitments from six. Auburn has three commitments, Ole Miss has two. LSU, Kentucky and South Carolina have one each. Two players on the team are headed out-of-state to the Atlantic Coast Conference (defending National Champion Clemson and Georgia Tech); two have announced plans to attend Big 10 schools Nebraska and Purdue, and one player is heading to the Big 12 (Kansas). UAB has three commitments, Troy University has two, Tulane and Middle Tennessee have one each. Of the 14 players still uncommitted, the majority are still embroiled in national recruiting battles.

The roster, comprised of current high school seniors, was selected through a rigorous process that began last winter, Lee said. “The selection committee has worked extremely hard to trim down the strong list of nominations to the 40 selected. It is a difficult task for sure, and we thank the committee for its dedication.

Among the Alabama commitments is running back RoyDell Williams of Hueytown, who rushed for 2,757 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior. The husky 5-foot-10, 208-pound speedster had 409 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in one game last year. Linebacker Jackson Bratton of Muscle Shoals, another Alabama commit, recorded the 400th tackle of his prep career last week. Other Crimson Tide commitments include quarterback/athlete Kristian Story of Lanett; defensive back Malachi Moore of Hewitt-Trussville; 6-7, 340-pound defensive lineman Jayson Jones of Calera; 6-3, 2145-pound linebacker Demouy Kennedy of Theodore.

Auburn commitments selected are 6-5, 210-pound linebacker Cameron Riley of Hillcrest-Evergreen; offensive lineman Javian Cohen of Central-Phenix City; and defensive lineman Daniel Allen of St. Paul’s Episcopal.

Quarterback Logan Smothers of Muscle Shoals and Robbie Ashford of Hoover committed to Nebraska and Ole Miss, respectively. Smothers has led the Trojans to a 6-0 record this season and eclipsed 6,200 passing yards in last week’s 29-10 win over Florence. He is 522-of-795 passing for 6,240 yards and 50 touchdowns for his career and has rushed 400 times for 2,420 yards and 28 TDs.

Central-Phenix City wide receiver Eddie Williams plans to Clemson, Spanish Fort receiver Kris Abrams plans to attend Ole Miss and Jamichael Thompson of Clay-Chalkville plans to join the Middle Tennessee receiving corps. Hewitt-Trussville’s 6-5, 295-pound defensive lineman Eric Taylor has committed to LSU.

Briarwood Christian offensive lineman Trent Howard, 6-4, 285, has committed to Georgia Tech. Howard is the son of former Jess Lanier High School and University Alabama offensive lineman standout Johnny Howard. His dad also represented the AHSAA in the very first Alabama-Mississippi Game played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 1988 and won in three overtimes 24-21 by Alabama.

Team Alabama Roster
Position Name School Coach Commitment
ATH Kristian Story Lanett Clifford Story Alabama
DB Kendrick Simpkins Robert E. Lee Eric Hudson Undecided
DB Malachi Moore Hewitt-Trussville Josh Floyd Alabama
DB Ja’cobee Bryant Hillcrest-Evergreen Clinton Smith Kansas
DB Korian Wilson McGill-Toolen Earnets Hill Undecided
DB Jaylen Stinson Opelika Erik Speakman Purdue
DB Deshazio Williams Pinson Valley Patrick Nix Undecided
DL Jayson Jones Calera Trey Simpson Alabama
DL DeCarius Hawthorne Center Point George Bates Undecided
DL Quintarious Abernathy Florence Will Hester Undecided
DL Eric Taylor Hewitt-Trussville Josh Floyd LSU
DL Carlos Johnson Jr Spanish Fort Ben Blackmon Undecided
DL Daniel Foster-Allen St. Paul’s Episcopal Steve Mask Auburn
HB/TE Jamius Mitchell Opelika Erik Speakman Undecided
K/P Evan McGuire Thompson Mark Freeman Undecided
LB Daquan Johnson Flomaton Doug Vickery Troy
LB Allen Merrick Gadsden City Ali Smith UAB
LB Cameron Riley Hillcrest-Evergreen Clinton Smith Auburn
LB Jackson Bratton Muscle Shoals Scott Basden Alabama
LB Xavier Morrow Paul Bryant Eldrick Hill Undecided
LB Adam Chaney Saraland Jeff Kelly Tulane
LB Demouy Kennedy Theodore Eric Collier Alabama
OL Trent Howard Briarwood Matthew Forester Georgia Tech
OL Javion Cohen Central – Phenix City Jamey DuBose Auburn
OL Joshua Jones Central – Phenix City Jamey DuBose Kentucky
OL Cade Gothard Eufaula Ed Rigby Undecided
OL Logan Self Hewitt-Trussville Josh Floyd Troy
OL David Bodden Hoover Josh Niblett Undecided
OL Zac Taylor James Clemens Wade Waldrop UAB
OL Brady Wilson Spanish Fort Ben Blackmon UAB
QB Robby Ashford Hoover Josh Niblett Ole Miss
QB Logan Smothers Muscle Shoals Scott Basden Nebraska
RB Roydell Williams Hueytown Scott Mansell Alabama
RB Carlos “CJ” Evans Jr. McGill-Toolen Earnest Hill Undecided
RB Jordan Ingram St. Paul’s Episcopal Steve Mask Undecided
TE Eric Shaw Reeltown Matt Johnson South Carolina
TE/WR Eddie Williams Central – Phenix City Jamey DuBose Clemson
TE/WR Jamichael Thompson Clay-Chalkville Drew Gilmer Middle Tennessee
TE/WR Keyonteze Johnson Pinson Valley Patrick Nix Undecided
TE/WR Kris Abrams Spanish Fort Ben Blackmon Ole Miss

 

