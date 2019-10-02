× Fiddlers Convention takes over Athens State University this weekend

ATHENS, Ala. – Some of the best fiddlers around will be in Athens this weekend for the 53rd Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

The convention begins Thursday with a free preview night that will include music from Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper on the Alabama Farmer’s Cooperative Main Stage.

Bluegrass legend and Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform Friday in shows at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. And on Saturday, Athens native Bradley Walker and the Lonesome River Band will perform at 6 p.m.

In addition to live music, there will be arts and crafts booths, food and of course the Friday and Saturday music competitions, which will feature more than 200 musicians in 19 categories including fiddle, guitar, harmonica, dulcimer and more.

Tickets are $15 per adult on Friday and Saturday, or $20 per adult for a weekend pass. Children under 12 get in free with a paid adult.

Tickets are available online or at the Athens State business office, located in Founders Hall at 300 North Beaty Street.